Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stocks Soar with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 11 Aug 2023, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 2989.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3001.6 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 2960, and the close price was 2955.4. The stock reached a high of 2996 and a low of 2916.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan is 265220.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3211.1 and 2268.9, respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 17320 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3001.6, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹2989.6

The current data for Titan stock shows that its price is 3001.6, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 12. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price, with a positive net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance of the stock.

Click here for Titan Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Titan Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.98%
3 Months2.12%
6 Months21.36%
YTD15.05%
1 Year22.8%
11 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Titan Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:27 AM IST Titan August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 2996.25

Titan is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 2988.5. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating that there are currently no buyers or sellers for the stock. The offer and bid quantities are also 0, suggesting a lack of market interest. However, the stock has a relatively high open interest of 5,748,000, which may indicate potential trading activity in the future.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:01 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2980, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹2955.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 2980, with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 24.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase and is currently valued at a higher price.

11 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2955.4 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares traded was 17,320. The closing price of the shares was 2,955.4.

