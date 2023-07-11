Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan closed today at 3084.4, up 1.32% from yesterday's 3044.1

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 3044.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3084.4 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

The last day of trading for Titan saw an open price of 3152.05 and a close price of 3144.75. The stock reached a high of 3152.5 and a low of 3031. The market capitalization is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for Titan is 3211.1, while the 52-week low is 1928.5. The BSE volume for the day was 55,247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST Titan share price update :Titan closed today at ₹3084.4, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

Today, the closing price of Titan stock was 3084.4, which represents a 1.32% increase from yesterday's closing price of 3044.1. The net change for the day was 40.3.

11 Jul 2023, 03:21 PM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3092.45, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3092.45, with a percent change of 1.59 and a net change of 48.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.59% and the net change is an increase of 48.35. This indicates positive movement in the stock price of Titan.

11 Jul 2023, 03:06 PM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3081, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3081, which represents a percent change of 1.21%. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.21% compared to the previous value. The net change in the stock price is 36.9, indicating a positive change in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:47 PM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3060, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price of the stock is 3060. There has been a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 15.9, indicating that the stock has increased by 15.9 units.

Click here for Titan Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:30 PM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3059.55, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3059.55, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 15.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 02:20 PM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3053, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3053. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 8.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:08 PM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3053.55, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3053.55, with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 9.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.31%, with a net increase of 9.45 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:53 PM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3050.95, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3050.95 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 6.85. This means that the stock has experienced a small increase in value, with a gain of 6.85.

Click here for Titan Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:35 PM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3052.9, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3052.9. There has been a 0.29 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.8.

11 Jul 2023, 01:22 PM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3054, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3054. There has been a 0.33 percent change in the stock, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 9.9, meaning that the stock has gained 9.9 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3052.5, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3052.5, which represents a 0.28% increase from the previous trading day. The net change for the stock is 8.4 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3053, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3053. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.9, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price of Titan.

Click here for Titan AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3054, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3054, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 9.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% and the net change is 9.9 units.

11 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST Titan Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3053, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3053. There has been a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.9, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 12:05 PM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3052.25, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3052.25. There has been a 0.27% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 8.15.

11 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3053.8, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3053.8. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Titan News

11 Jul 2023, 11:30 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3053.95, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3053.95. There has been a 0.32% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.85.

11 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3060, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3060, with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 15.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.52% and the net change in price is an increase of 15.9.

11 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3061, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current price of Titan stock is 3061. There has been a 0.56% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 16.9 points.

11 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3062, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3062. There has been a 0.59% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 17.9.

Click here for Titan Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3063.05, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3063.05, with a percentage change of 0.62 and a net change of 18.95. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.62% or 18.95 points.

11 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3064, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3064. There has been a 0.65% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 19.9 points.

11 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3064.9, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3064.9. There has been a 0.68 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 20.8.

11 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3065.7, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3065.7 with a percent change of 0.71 and a net change of 21.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.71% from the previous trading session and the net increase in price is 21.6.

Click here for Titan Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Titan Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3063.8, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3063.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 19.7, suggesting a positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3050.8, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

As of the current data, Titan stock is priced at 3050.8. There has been a 0.22% percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6.7, suggesting a positive change in the stock's value.

11 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3044.1, down -3.2% from yesterday's ₹3144.75

The current data of Titan stock shows that its price is 3044.1 with a percent change of -3.2. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.2% compared to its previous value. The net change is -100.65, indicating a decrease of 100.65 in the stock's price.

11 Jul 2023, 08:17 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3144.75 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume for the stock was 55,247 shares. The closing price for the stock was 3,144.75.

