Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 3267.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3279.4 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's open price was 3296 and the close price was 3266.75. The high price for the day was 3299 and the low price was 3259.55. The market capitalization for Titan was 290487.1 crore. The 52-week high was 3351.55 and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 17426 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3279.4, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3267.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3279.4. There has been a 0.35% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.55.

11 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3290, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹3267.85

The current stock price of Titan is 3290, with a net change of 22.15 and a percent change of 0.68. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.68% or 22.15 compared to the previous trading session.

11 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3266.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 17,426. The closing price of the shares was 3,266.75.

