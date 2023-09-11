Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Titan Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 3172.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3199.35 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3175 and closed at 3172.3. The highest price reached during the day was 3205.3, while the lowest price was 3174.45. The market capitalization of Titan is 284,742.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1 and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 11,564 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3172.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares traded was 11564. The closing price for the shares was 3172.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.