Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3545.05 and closed at ₹3549. The high for the day was ₹3598.4 and the low was ₹3535. The market capitalization is ₹318,768.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3885 and the 52-week low is ₹2320. The BSE volume for the day was 37,500 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titan is currently trading at a spot price of 3589 with a bid price of 3599.75 and an offer price of 3601.9. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is 350. The open interest for Titan is 5341700.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3586.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.1% or ₹3.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.58%
|3 Months
|-0.01%
|6 Months
|19.04%
|YTD
|-2.28%
|1 Year
|45.85%
As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3590.6. There has been a percent change of 1.17, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 41.6, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
On the last day, the trading volume of Titan BSE was 37,500 shares, and the closing price was ₹3,549.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!