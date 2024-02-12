Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 3590.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3586.85 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3545.05 and closed at 3549. The high for the day was 3598.4 and the low was 3535. The market capitalization is 318,768.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3885 and the 52-week low is 2320. The BSE volume for the day was 37,500 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 10:03 AM IST Titan February futures opened at 3616.7 as against previous close of 3602.7

Titan is currently trading at a spot price of 3589 with a bid price of 3599.75 and an offer price of 3601.9. The offer quantity is 175 and the bid quantity is 350. The open interest for Titan is 5341700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Feb 2024, 09:59 AM IST Titan Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3586.85, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹3590.6

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3586.85. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.1% or 3.75.

12 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.58%
3 Months-0.01%
6 Months19.04%
YTD-2.28%
1 Year45.85%
12 Feb 2024, 09:04 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3590.6, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹3549

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3590.6. There has been a percent change of 1.17, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 41.6, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

12 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3549 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Titan BSE was 37,500 shares, and the closing price was 3,549.

