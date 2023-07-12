Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan closed today at 3097.95, up 0.31% from yesterday's 3088.35

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 3088.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3097.95 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3054.15 and closed at 3044.1. The stock reached a high of 3096 and a low of 3044.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan is 274,511.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1 and the 52-week low is 2108.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 17,104 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan closed today at ₹3097.95, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

Titan stock closed at 3097.95, recording a net change of 9.6 and a percent change of 0.31. Yesterday's closing price was 3088.35.

12 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3094, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current stock price of Titan is 3094. There has been a 0.18% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.65.

12 Jul 2023, 03:06 PM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3094, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3094, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 5.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18%, resulting in a net change of 5.65. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall performance or trend of the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3092, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3092. There has been a percent change of 0.12, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.65, which means that the stock price has increased by 3.65. Overall, the data suggests that Titan stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 02:33 PM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3094, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3094. There has been a 0.18% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:20 PM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3093.5, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3093.5. There has been a 0.17% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.15.

12 Jul 2023, 02:01 PM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3093.9, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3093.9. There has been a 0.18 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 5.55, which suggests that the stock has gained value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:47 PM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3095.25, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current price of Titan stock is 3095.25, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 6.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.22% or 6.9 points.

12 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3093, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3093. There has been a percent change of 0.15, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4.65, which means that the stock has increased by 4.65 in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3098.65, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current stock price of Titan is 3098.65. It has experienced a 0.33 percent change, with a net change of 10.3.

12 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3102.3, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current price of Titan stock is 3102.3. There has been a 0.45% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.95.

12 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3100.3, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current stock price of Titan is 3100.3, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 11.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.39% and has gained 11.95 points.

12 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3096.35, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3096.35. The percent change is 0.26, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 8 points.

12 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3099.25, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current stock price of Titan is 3099.25. It has experienced a 0.35% increase in percentage change and a net change of 10.9.

12 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3093.2, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current data of Titan stock indicates that the stock price is 3093.2. There has been a percent change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.85, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 4.85 units.

12 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3093.3, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current stock price of Titan is 3093.3, which represents a 0.16% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 4.95.

12 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3102.65, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

On the current trading day, the stock price of Titan is 3102.65. There has been a 0.46 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 14.3.

12 Jul 2023, 11:05 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3105.95, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3105.95. There has been a percent change of 0.57, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 17.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3105.05, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current stock price of Titan is 3105.05, which represents a 0.54% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 16.7.

12 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3101.5, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3101.5. There has been a 0.43% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.15.

12 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3112.1, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3112.1, with a percent change of 0.77 and a net change of 23.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

12 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3115.2, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current stock price of Titan is 3115.2 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 26.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.87% from the previous trading session, resulting in a net change of 26.85 points.

12 Jul 2023, 09:54 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3116.2, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is 3116.2, with a percent change of 0.9 and a net change of 27.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.9% and the net change in price is 27.85.

12 Jul 2023, 09:39 AM IST Titan Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3113, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current data for Titan stock shows a price of 3113 with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 24.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.8% and the net change is a gain of 24.65.

12 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3121.15, up 1.06% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

The current stock price of Titan is 3121.15 with a percent change of 1.06 and a net change of 32.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.06% and has gained 32.8 points.

12 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3084.4, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹3044.1

12 Jul 2023, 08:13 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3044.1 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Titan was 17,104 shares. The closing price for Titan shares was 3,044.1.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.