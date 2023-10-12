Hello User
Titan Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 3267.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3279.7 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3290, and the close price was 3267.85. The stock reached a high of 3295 and a low of 3263.75. The market capitalization of Titan was 291,893.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3351.55, while the 52-week low was 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 223,851 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3267.85 on last trading day

The BSE volume for Titan on the last day was 223,851 shares, and the closing price was 3,267.85.

