Titan Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3290, and the close price was ₹3267.85. The stock reached a high of ₹3295 and a low of ₹3263.75. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹291,893.3 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3351.55, while the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 223,851 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.