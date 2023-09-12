Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Price Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Titan stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 3199.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3213.1 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3200.45 and closed at 3199.35. The highest price during the day was 3221 and the lowest was 3189. The market capitalization of Titan is 285965.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1 and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 31854 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.64%
3 Months5.26%
6 Months37.79%
YTD23.71%
1 Year23.42%
12 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3213.1, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹3199.35

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3213.1. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.75, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Titan stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

12 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3199.35 on last trading day

On the last day, the total BSE volume for Titan was 31,854 shares and the closing price was 3199.35.

