Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Price Rises on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3200.45 and closed at ₹3199.35. The highest price during the day was ₹3221 and the lowest was ₹3189. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹285965.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 31854 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.64%
|3 Months
|5.26%
|6 Months
|37.79%
|YTD
|23.71%
|1 Year
|23.42%
The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is ₹3213.1. There has been a percent change of 0.43, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.75, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Titan stock has seen a positive movement in its price.
On the last day, the total BSE volume for Titan was 31,854 shares and the closing price was ₹3199.35.
