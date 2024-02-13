Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan stock sees gains on the market

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Titan stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 3584 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3584.6 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3612.85, and the close price was 3590.6. The stock had a high of 3619.1 and a low of 3571.05. The market capitalization of Titan was 318364.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 3885, and the 52-week low was 2320. The BSE volume for Titan was 11931 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:20 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3584.6, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹3584

The current stock price of Titan is 3584.6 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.6 points, resulting in a 0.02% change. Overall, the stock price of Titan is relatively stable.

13 Feb 2024, 10:14 AM IST Titan February futures opened at 3600.3 as against previous close of 3592.75

Titan stock is currently trading at a spot price of 3579.25. The bid price stands at 3586.3 with a bid quantity of 175, while the offer price is 3588.2 with an offer quantity of 350. The open interest for Titan is 5,371,975.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Titan Company stock is 3552, while the high price is 3612.35.

13 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3572.6, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹3584

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3572.6. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -11.4, meaning that the stock has decreased by 11.4.

13 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Titan Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.93%
3 Months0.33%
6 Months19.09%
YTD-2.45%
1 Year45.24%
13 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3612.35, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹3584

The current stock price of Titan is 3612.35 with a percent change of 0.79 and a net change of 28.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.79% from its previous value and has gained 28.35 points.

13 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3590.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Titan BSE had a volume of 11,931 shares and closed at a price of 3590.6.

