Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan stock sees gains on the market

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3612.85, and the close price was ₹3590.6. The stock had a high of ₹3619.1 and a low of ₹3571.05. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹318364.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹3885, and the 52-week low was ₹2320. The BSE volume for Titan was 11931 shares.
The current day's low price of Titan Company stock is ₹3552, while the high price is ₹3612.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.93%
|3 Months
|0.33%
|6 Months
|19.09%
|YTD
|-2.45%
|1 Year
|45.24%
