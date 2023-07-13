Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan closed today at 3087.2, down -0.27% from yesterday's 3095.45

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 3095.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3087.2 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3109, and the close price was 3088.35. The highest price recorded during the day was 3125, while the lowest price was 3088. The market capitalization of Titan was 275,717.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3211.1, and the 52-week low was 2108.05. The BSE volume for the day was 67,590 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST Titan share price Today :Titan closed today at ₹3087.2, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

Today, the closing price of Titan stock was 3087.2, representing a decrease of 0.27% from the previous day. The net change in price was -8.25. Yesterday's closing price was 3095.45.

13 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3085.8, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock is priced at 3085.8. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -9.65, which means the stock has decreased by 9.65.

13 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3085.05, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3085.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.4, implying a decrease of 10.4 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:53 PM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3085.75, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3085.75. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.7, suggesting a decrease of 9.7 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:30 PM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3092.5, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3092.5, which represents a decrease of -0.1% from the previous period. The net change in the stock price is -2.95.

13 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3089.95, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current data for Titan stock shows that its price is at 3089.95. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease of 5.5 in the stock's price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:03 PM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3092.5, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3092.5, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -2.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.1% and the value has decreased by 2.95.

13 Jul 2023, 01:52 PM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3092.65, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current stock price of Titan is 3092.65. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -2.8, indicating a decrease of 2.8.

13 Jul 2023, 01:32 PM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3095, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3095. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.45, indicating a decrease of 0.45 rupees in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3098.45, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3098.45. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 3.

13 Jul 2023, 01:04 PM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3097.65, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current stock price of Titan is 3097.65 with a percent change of 0.07. The net change is 2.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.07% and has gained 2.2 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3099, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3099. There has been a percent change of 0.11, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.55 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:37 PM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3100.75, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current stock price of Titan is 3100.75 with a net change of 5.3. There has been a percent change of 0.17.

13 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3101.75, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3101.75. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 6.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:04 PM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3104, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3104. There has been a percent change of 0.28, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 8.55, suggesting an overall positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3106.4, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3106.4. It has experienced a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 10.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3109, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3109. There has been a 0.44% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.55.

13 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3109.75, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3109.75. There has been a percent change of 0.46, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 14.3, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

13 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3103, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3103, with a percent change of 0.24. This means that the stock has increased by 0.24% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is 7.55, indicating that the stock has increased by 7.55.

13 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3103, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is at 3103. There has been a 0.24% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.55 points.

13 Jul 2023, 10:32 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3103, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3103, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 7.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.24% and the net change in price is 7.55.

13 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3105, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

13 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3098, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price per share is 3098. There has been a 0.08 percent change in the stock price, indicating a small increase. The net change is 2.55, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount.

13 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3092.55, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹3095.45

Titan stock is currently priced at 3092.55 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -2.9. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3097.95, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹3088.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3097.95. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.6, suggesting that the stock price has risen by 9.6 units.

13 Jul 2023, 08:18 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3088.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume recorded was 67,590 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,088.35.

