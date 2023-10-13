Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Price Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 3284.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3294 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's open price was 3280.55, the close price was 3279.7, the high was 3294.55, and the low was 3262.9. The market capitalization was 292805.55 crore, the 52-week high was 3351.55, and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The BSE volume was 8895 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Titan Live Updates

13 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3294, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹3284.3

The current stock price of Titan is 3294. There has been a 0.3% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.7.

13 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3289.95, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹3284.3

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3289.95. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.65, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for Titan stock.

13 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3279.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 8,895. The closing price for the shares was 3,279.7.

