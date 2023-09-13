Titan Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3210.5 and closed at ₹3213.1. The stock reached a high of ₹3220 and a low of ₹3177.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹283,567.35 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3221 and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 11,802 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.