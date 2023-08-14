Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹2990 and closed at ₹2989.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3066, while the lowest was ₹2981. The market capitalization of the company is ₹268,410.65 crore. The 52-week high for Titan's stock is ₹3211.1, and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 79,723.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹2998.8, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹3015.85
The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is ₹2998.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.57 percent, resulting in a net change of -17.05.
Titan Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.89%
|3 Months
|3.31%
|6 Months
|22.23%
|YTD
|16.16%
|1 Year
|22.04%
Titan Live Updates
TITAN COMPANY
TITAN COMPANY
Titan August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 3026.9
Titan is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 3020.35. The bid price and offer price are both at 0.0, indicating that there are currently no buyers or sellers in the market. The open interest is 5418750, suggesting that there is a significant amount of interest in this stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2989.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 79,723. The closing price of the shares was ₹2989.6.
