Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 3015.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2998.8 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 2990 and closed at 2989.6. The highest price reached during the day was 3066, while the lowest was 2981. The market capitalization of the company is 268,410.65 crore. The 52-week high for Titan's stock is 3211.1, and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 79,723.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹2998.8, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹3015.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 2998.8. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.57 percent, resulting in a net change of -17.05.

14 Aug 2023, 09:38 AM IST Titan Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.89%
3 Months3.31%
6 Months22.23%
YTD16.16%
1 Year22.04%
14 Aug 2023, 09:32 AM IST Titan Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:23 AM IST Titan August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 3026.9

Titan is a stock that is currently trading at a spot price of 3020.35. The bid price and offer price are both at 0.0, indicating that there are currently no buyers or sellers in the market. The open interest is 5418750, suggesting that there is a significant amount of interest in this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2989.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 79,723. The closing price of the shares was 2989.6.

