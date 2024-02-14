Hello User
Titan Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 3584 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3562.5 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3612.35. The close price was 3584, with a high of 3612.35 and a low of 3552. The market capitalization was 3,16,273.82 crore. The 52-week high was 3885, while the 52-week low was 2320. The BSE volume was 12190 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3584 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 12,190. The closing price of these shares was 3,584.

