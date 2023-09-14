Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Price Surges in Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3184.2 and the close price was ₹3185.9. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹3269, while the lowest was ₹3182.25. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹290,393.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3221, and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 47,258 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.74%
|3 Months
|5.2%
|6 Months
|36.02%
|YTD
|25.63%
|1 Year
|20.61%
Titan stock has experienced a 2.42% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of ₹76.95. The current stock price stands at ₹3262.85.
On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares traded was 47,258. The closing price of the shares was ₹3185.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!