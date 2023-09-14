Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Price Surges in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 2.42 %. The stock closed at 3185.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3262.85 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3184.2 and the close price was 3185.9. The highest price it reached during the day was 3269, while the lowest was 3182.25. The market capitalization of Titan is 290,393.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3221, and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for the day was 47,258 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST Titan Live Updates

14 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.74%
3 Months5.2%
6 Months36.02%
YTD25.63%
1 Year20.61%
14 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3262.85, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹3185.9

Titan stock has experienced a 2.42% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 76.95. The current stock price stands at 3262.85.

14 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3185.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares traded was 47,258. The closing price of the shares was 3185.9.

