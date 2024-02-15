Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plummets: Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 15 Feb 2024, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 3586.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3583.8 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3551 and closed at 3559.25. The highest price reached during the day was 3595, while the lowest price was 3505. The market capitalization of Titan is 318,670.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3885, and the 52-week low is 2320. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Titan was 11,080.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3583.8, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹3586.55

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3583.8, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -2.75. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.08% and a decrease of 2.75.

15 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.25%
3 Months-0.52%
6 Months19.08%
YTD-2.45%
1 Year43.03%
15 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3589.5, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹3559.25

The current stock price of Titan is 3589.5 with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 30.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.85% and the net change in price is 30.25.

15 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3559.25 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 11,080 shares. The closing price of Titan's shares was 3,559.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!