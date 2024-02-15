Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plummets: Negative Trading Day

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3551 and closed at ₹3559.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3595, while the lowest price was ₹3505. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹318,670.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3885, and the 52-week low is ₹2320. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Titan was 11,080.
The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is ₹3583.8, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -2.75. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.08% and a decrease of ₹2.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.25%
|3 Months
|-0.52%
|6 Months
|19.08%
|YTD
|-2.45%
|1 Year
|43.03%
The current stock price of Titan is ₹3589.5 with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 30.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.85% and the net change in price is 30.25.
On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 11,080 shares. The closing price of Titan's shares was ₹3,559.25.
