Titan Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3280 and the close price was ₹3262.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3299.7, while the lowest was ₹3240.5. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹290197.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3269, while the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The trading volume on the BSE was 13947 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.