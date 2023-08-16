Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3025 and closed at ₹3015.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3025, while the lowest was ₹2989.35. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹267,867.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 10,728.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.