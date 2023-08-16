comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plunges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 3015.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3009.75 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TitanPremium
Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3025 and closed at 3015.85. The highest price reached during the day was 3025, while the lowest was 2989.35. The market capitalization of Titan was 267,867.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 3211.1 and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 10,728.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:06:58 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3009.75, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹3015.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3009.75. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.1, suggesting a decrease of 6.1 points in the stock price.

16 Aug 2023, 08:21:05 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3015.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Titan BSE had a volume of 10728 shares, with a closing price of 3015.85.

