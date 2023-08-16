Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3025 and closed at ₹3015.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3025, while the lowest was ₹2989.35. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹267,867.75 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 10,728.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3009.75. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.1, suggesting a decrease of 6.1 points in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Titan BSE had a volume of 10728 shares, with a closing price of ₹3015.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!