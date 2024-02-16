Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's stock soars in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 3621.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3650 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's open price was 3595.4 and the close price was 3586.55. The stock had a high of 3630 and a low of 3570.6. The market capitalization of Titan is 320,952.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 3885 and the 52-week low is 2320. The BSE volume for Titan was 21,795 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.06%
3 Months-0.57%
6 Months17.91%
YTD-1.45%
1 Year43.49%
16 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3650, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹3621.7

The current data of Titan stock shows that its price is 3650 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 28.3. This indicates that the stock has had a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.

16 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3586.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 21,795. The closing price for these shares was 3,586.55.

