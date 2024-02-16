Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's stock soars in positive trading session

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹3595.4 and the close price was ₹3586.55. The stock had a high of ₹3630 and a low of ₹3570.6. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹320,952.45 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹3885 and the 52-week low is ₹2320. The BSE volume for Titan was 21,795 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.06%
|3 Months
|-0.57%
|6 Months
|17.91%
|YTD
|-1.45%
|1 Year
|43.49%
The current data of Titan stock shows that its price is ₹3650 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 28.3. This indicates that the stock has had a slight increase in value, with a positive percent change and net change.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 21,795. The closing price for these shares was ₹3,586.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!