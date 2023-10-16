comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 16 2023 15:51:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127 1.6%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 666.1 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,529.5 -0.47%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.7 -0.08%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 243.45 0.56%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan closed today at 3300.1, up 0.49% from yesterday's 3284
BackBack

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan closed today at ₹3300.1, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹3284

27 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 3284 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3300.1 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TitanPremium
Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3289.95, the close price was 3284.3, the high for the day was 3305.05, and the low was 3266.45. The market cap for Titan was 292009.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3351.55 and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 146568 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:42:58 PM IST

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan closed today at ₹3300.1, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹3284

Today, the closing price of Titan stock was 3300.1, with a net change of 16.1. This represents a percent change of 0.49. Yesterday's closing price was 3284. Overall, the stock price for Titan has experienced a slight increase.

16 Oct 2023, 05:38:59 PM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Titan Company stock today was 3279.25, while the high price reached was 3328.

16 Oct 2023, 03:22:37 PM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3290.2 as against previous close of 3285.15

Titan's spot price is currently at 3305. The bid price stands at 3315.2 with a bid quantity of 750. The offer price is 3315.25 with an offer quantity of 375. The open interest for Titan is 5366625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:18:30 PM IST

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3299.05, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹3284

The current stock price of Titan is 3299.05. There has been a 0.46% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.05.

16 Oct 2023, 02:50:30 PM IST

Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 16 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 57.25 (+32.22%) & 38.2 (+37.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 16 Oct 14:50 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 35.6 (-37.21%) & 9.25 (-47.74%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:23:38 PM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3310.2, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹3284

The current stock price for Titan is 3310.2, with a percent change of 0.8 and a net change of 26.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.8% and has gained 26.2 points.

16 Oct 2023, 02:18:42 PM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low for Titan Company stock is 3279.25, while the high is 3328.

16 Oct 2023, 02:10:39 PM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3290.2 as against previous close of 3285.15

Titan is currently trading at a spot price of 3308.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 3318.7, while the offer price is slightly higher at 3319.95. The bid quantity is 375, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase at the bid price. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 750, representing the number of shares sellers are willing to sell at the offer price. The open interest stands at 5364000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:51:40 PM IST

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3305, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹3284

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3305. There has been a 0.64 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 21, meaning the stock has increased by 21.

16 Oct 2023, 01:20:29 PM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Titan Company stock is 3328, while the low price is 3279.25.

16 Oct 2023, 01:20:02 PM IST

Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 16 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 55.05 (+27.14%) & 37.0 (+33.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 16 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 37.55 (-33.77%) & 10.1 (-42.94%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:12:53 PM IST

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3303.5, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹3284

The stock price of Titan is currently 3303.5, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 19.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and the actual change in price is 19.5.

16 Oct 2023, 12:57:36 PM IST

Titan Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:40:02 PM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3290.2 as against previous close of 3285.15

Titan is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 3305.6. The bid price and offer price are 3316.2 and 3317.0 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 375 each. The open interest for this stock is 5289000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:25:27 PM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Titan Company stock was 3,279.25 while the high price was 3,328.

16 Oct 2023, 12:20:53 PM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3305.05, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹3284

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3305.05, with a percent change of 0.64. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 21.05, which means that the stock has increased by 21.05. Overall, the stock of Titan has experienced a positive movement.

Click here for Titan News

16 Oct 2023, 12:11:20 PM IST

Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 59.9 (+38.34%) & 40.15 (+44.95%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 16 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 33.3 (-41.27%) & 8.9 (-49.72%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:56:54 AM IST

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3316.2, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹3284

The current stock price of Titan is 3316.2, with a percent change of 0.98 and a net change of 32.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.98% and has gained 32.2 points.

16 Oct 2023, 11:22:04 AM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3290.2 as against previous close of 3285.15

Titan is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 3319.5. The bid price for the stock is 3326.2, with a bid quantity of 375. The offer price is 3327.7, with an offer quantity of 375. The stock has an open interest of 5277750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:17:50 AM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Titan Company stock today is 3279.25, while the high price is 3328.

16 Oct 2023, 11:15:08 AM IST

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3315.55, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹3284

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3315.55 with a percent change of 0.96 and a net change of 31.55. This means that the stock has increased by 0.96% from its previous price and has a net gain of 31.55.

16 Oct 2023, 10:48:01 AM IST

Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 16 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 61.5 (+42.03%) & 42.0 (+51.62%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 16 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 33.5 (-40.92%) & 8.9 (-49.72%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:27:55 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3320, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹3284

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3320, which represents a 1.1% increase from the previous trading day. This means that the stock has gained value. The net change in the stock price is 36, indicating that the stock price has increased by 36. Overall, the data suggests that the Titan stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

16 Oct 2023, 10:15:55 AM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Titan Company had a low price of 3279.25 and a high price of 3328 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 10:09:27 AM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3290.2 as against previous close of 3285.15

Titan is a stock with a spot price of 3323. The bid price is slightly higher at 3323.25, while the offer price is 3324.0. There is an offer quantity of 375 and a bid quantity of 375. The open interest for this stock is 5286750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 10:01:21 AM IST

Titan Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:50:11 AM IST

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3321.55, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹3284

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3321.55, with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 37.55. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.14% and has seen a net increase of 37.55.

16 Oct 2023, 09:02:19 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3281, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹3284.3

The current stock price of Titan is 3281. The percent change in the stock price is -0.1%, indicating a slight decline. The net change in the stock price is -3.3, suggesting a decrease of 3.3.

16 Oct 2023, 08:02:26 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3284.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 146,568. The closing price of the shares was 3,284.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App