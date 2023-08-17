Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stock Makes Gains

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3010.65 and the close price was ₹3009.75. The stock had a high of ₹3015.6 and a low of ₹2980.95. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹267,890.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 11,794 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is ₹3010. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a minimal increase in the stock value.
On the last day of trading for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 11,794. The closing price for the shares was ₹3009.75.
