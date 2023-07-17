Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stocks Plummet in Trading Slump

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:06 PM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 3055.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3042.5 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3071.05 and closed at 3085.35. The highest price reached during the day was 3096.35, while the lowest price was 3043. The market capitalization of Titan is currently at 271930.6 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3211.1 and 2108.05 respectively. The total BSE volume for Titan's shares on that day was 27309.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3042.5, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3042.5. There has been a percent change of -0.42, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.9, suggesting a decrease of 12.9 in the stock price. Overall, the current data suggests a small decrease in the Titan stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3038.25, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is 3038.25. There has been a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -17.15. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.56% and the value has decreased by 17.15.

17 Jul 2023, 12:33 PM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3037.7, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3037.7. There has been a percent change of -0.58, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -17.7, which suggests a decrease of 17.7 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3034.1, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3034.1. There has been a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -21.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and the actual decrease in value is 21.3.

17 Jul 2023, 12:02 PM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3037, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3037, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -18.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.6% and there has been a decrease of 18.4 points.

17 Jul 2023, 11:51 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3034.75, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3034.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.68%, resulting in a net change of -20.65.

17 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3038.45, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is 3038.45. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -16.95, suggesting a decrease of 16.95 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3032.65, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

The current price of Titan stock is 3032.65. The stock has experienced a negative percent change of -0.74% and a net change of -22.75.

17 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3034, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3034. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.7%, resulting in a net change of -21.4.

17 Jul 2023, 10:52 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3043.05, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3043.05. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.35, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

17 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3038, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

According to the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3038. It has experienced a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -17.4, implying a decline of 17.4.

17 Jul 2023, 10:22 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3045.65, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3045.65. There has been a percent change of -0.32, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9.75, showing a decrease of 9.75 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3057.85, up 0.08% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

As per the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3057.85. There has been a slight increase of 0.08% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.45.

17 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3059, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3059. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.6. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 3.6 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3047.05, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3047.05, with a percent change of -0.27. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.35, suggesting a decrease of 8.35 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3059.95, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3059.95. There has been a 0.15% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.55.

17 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3055.4, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹3085.35

The current stock price of Titan is 3055.4. There has been a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -29.95, which means the stock price has decreased by 29.95.

17 Jul 2023, 08:18 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3085.35 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 27,309 shares, with a closing price of 3,085.35.

