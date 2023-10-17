Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan closed today at 3309.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's 3300.1

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan closed today at ₹3309.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3300.1 Today, the closing price of Titan stock was ₹3309.6, which represents a percent change of 0.29. The net change for the day was an increase of 9.5 compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹3300.1.

Titan share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Titan Company 3309.6 9.5 0.29 3351.55 2268.9 294554.4 Rajesh Exports 456.95 2.0 0.44 1028.4 445.1 13491.9 Vaibhav Global 441.85 17.25 4.06 469.0 268.6 7285.32 Ethos 1681.95 -18.8 -1.11 1999.95 846.0 3927.22 KDDL 2114.6 8.35 0.4 2233.7 907.55 2687.95 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range Titan Company stock's low price for the day was ₹3303.65, while the high price reached ₹3327.4.

Titan October futures opened at 3362.65 as against previous close of 3312.3 Titan is currently trading at a spot price of 3305.4, with a bid price of 3316.0 and an offer price of 3316.45. The offer quantity stands at 750, while the bid quantity is 375. The open interest for Titan is 5246250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Titan Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Titan Company Ltd stock is 2269.60 and the 52 week high price is 3352.00.

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3309.8, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3300.1 The current stock price of Titan is ₹3309.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.7, indicating a positive movement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Titan Top active call options for Titan at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.75 (-2.05%) & ₹33.55 (-2.61%) respectively. Top active put options for Titan at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹33.8 (-14.65%) & ₹19.15 (-18.34%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Titan share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Titan Company 3306.45 6.35 0.19 3351.55 2268.9 294274.05 Rajesh Exports 457.05 2.1 0.46 1028.4 445.1 13494.86 Vaibhav Global 437.15 12.55 2.96 469.0 268.6 7207.82 Ethos 1666.15 -34.6 -2.03 1999.95 846.0 3890.33 KDDL 2105.5 -0.75 -0.04 2233.7 907.55 2676.39 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3309.2, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹3300.1 The current stock price of Titan is ₹3309.2 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 9.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% and the actual change in price is 9.1.

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Titan Company reached a low of ₹3304.05 and a high of ₹3327.4 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Titan October futures opened at 3362.65 as against previous close of 3312.3 Titan is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 3314.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 3325.25, while the offer price is 3326.85. The stock has a bid quantity and offer quantity of 375 each. The open interest for Titan stands at 5236500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3316.55, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹3300.1 As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3316.55. It has experienced a 0.5 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 16.45, which suggests a positive movement.

Top active options for Titan Top active call options for Titan at 17 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.15 (+6.14%) & ₹36.7 (+6.53%) respectively. Top active put options for Titan at 17 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹29.05 (-26.64%) & ₹16.5 (-29.64%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Titan share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3276.52 10 Days 3242.23 20 Days 3253.95 50 Days 3140.23 100 Days 3045.65 300 Days 2776.77

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3315.05, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹3300.1 The current data for Titan stock shows that its price is ₹3315.05. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 14.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Click here for Titan AGM

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range Titan Company stock's low price for the day was ₹3304.05, while its high price reached ₹3327.4.

Titan October futures opened at 3362.65 as against previous close of 3312.3 Titan is a stock trading at a spot price of 3307.25. The bid price stands at 3318.05 with a bid quantity of 375. The offer price is slightly higher at 3318.95 with an offer quantity of 375. The stock has an open interest of 5235000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Titan Live Updates

Titan share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Titan Company 3309.0 8.9 0.27 3351.55 2268.9 294501.0 Rajesh Exports 458.8 3.85 0.85 1028.4 445.1 13546.53 Vaibhav Global 439.9 15.3 3.6 469.0 268.6 7253.16 Ethos 1689.1 -11.65 -0.68 1999.95 846.0 3943.92 KDDL 2107.0 0.75 0.04 2233.7 907.55 2678.29

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3310.75, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3300.1 The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is ₹3310.75. There has been a net change of 10.65, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The percent change is 0.32, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Titan has experienced a small upward movement. Click here for Titan News

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Titan Company stock is ₹3304.05, while the high price is ₹3327.4.

Titan share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 7 7 7 9 Buy 13 13 13 13 Hold 8 8 8 7 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Titan Top active call options for Titan at 17 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.7 (+9.36%) & ₹36.95 (+7.26%) respectively. Top active put options for Titan at 17 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹29.4 (-25.76%) & ₹16.45 (-29.85%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Titan October futures opened at 3362.65 as against previous close of 3312.3 Titan is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 3318.15. The bid price is 3326.05 with a bid quantity of 375, while the offer price is 3327.9 with an offer quantity of 750. The stock has an open interest of 5,191,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Titan Company stock today was ₹3304.05 and the high price was ₹3327.4.

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3317.5, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹3300.1 The current stock price of Titan is ₹3317.5, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 17.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.53% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 17.4 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Top active options for Titan Top active call options for Titan at 17 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.75 (+9.65%) & ₹37.5 (+8.85%) respectively. Top active put options for Titan at 17 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹31.25 (-21.09%) & ₹18.2 (-22.39%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3314.1, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹3300.1 The current stock price of Titan is ₹3314.1, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 14. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.42% and has gained 14 points. Click here for Titan Profit Loss

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Titan Company stock was ₹3304.05 and the high price was ₹3327.4.

Titan October futures opened at 3362.65 as against previous close of 3312.3 Titan, a leading Indian consumer goods company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3316.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 3321.55, while the offer price is 3323.0. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 375 each. The stock has an open interest of 5,197,500, indicating the number of contracts outstanding.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Titan Live Updates

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3300.1, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹3284 The current stock price of Titan is ₹3300.1 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 16.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.