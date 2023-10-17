Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan closed today at 3309.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's 3300.1

25 min read . 17 Oct 2023

25 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 3300.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3309.6 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

The stock of Titan opened at 3284 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 3328, while the low was 3279.25. The market capitalization of Titan is 293,708.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3351.55, while the 52-week low is 2268.9. The stock had a volume of 34,294 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan closed today at ₹3309.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

Today, the closing price of Titan stock was 3309.6, which represents a percent change of 0.29. The net change for the day was an increase of 9.5 compared to the previous day's closing price of 3300.1.

17 Oct 2023, 06:26 PM IST Titan share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3309.69.50.293351.552268.9294554.4
Rajesh Exports456.952.00.441028.4445.113491.9
Vaibhav Global441.8517.254.06469.0268.67285.32
Ethos1681.95-18.8-1.111999.95846.03927.22
KDDL2114.68.350.42233.7907.552687.95
17 Oct 2023, 05:33 PM IST Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

Titan Company stock's low price for the day was 3303.65, while the high price reached 3327.4.

17 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Titan October futures opened at 3362.65 as against previous close of 3312.3

Titan is currently trading at a spot price of 3305.4, with a bid price of 3316.0 and an offer price of 3316.45. The offer quantity stands at 750, while the bid quantity is 375. The open interest for Titan is 5246250.

17 Oct 2023, 03:22 PM IST Titan Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Titan Company Ltd stock is 2269.60 and the 52 week high price is 3352.00.

17 Oct 2023, 03:16 PM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3309.8, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3309.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 9.7, indicating a positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 02:52 PM IST Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.75 (-2.05%) & 33.55 (-2.61%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 33.8 (-14.65%) & 19.15 (-18.34%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Titan share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3306.456.350.193351.552268.9294274.05
Rajesh Exports457.052.10.461028.4445.113494.86
Vaibhav Global437.1512.552.96469.0268.67207.82
Ethos1666.15-34.6-2.031999.95846.03890.33
KDDL2105.5-0.75-0.042233.7907.552676.39
17 Oct 2023, 02:35 PM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3309.2, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3309.2 with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 9.1. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.28% and the actual change in price is 9.1.

17 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Titan Company reached a low of 3304.05 and a high of 3327.4 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 02:01 PM IST Titan October futures opened at 3362.65 as against previous close of 3312.3

Titan is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 3314.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 3325.25, while the offer price is 3326.85. The stock has a bid quantity and offer quantity of 375 each. The open interest for Titan stands at 5236500.

17 Oct 2023, 01:54 PM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3316.55, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3316.55. It has experienced a 0.5 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 16.45, which suggests a positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 17 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.15 (+6.14%) & 36.7 (+6.53%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 17 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 29.05 (-26.64%) & 16.5 (-29.64%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Titan share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3276.52
10 Days3242.23
20 Days3253.95
50 Days3140.23
100 Days3045.65
300 Days2776.77
17 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3315.05, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

The current data for Titan stock shows that its price is 3315.05. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 14.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Titan AGM

17 Oct 2023, 01:16 PM IST Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

Titan Company stock's low price for the day was 3304.05, while its high price reached 3327.4.

17 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Titan October futures opened at 3362.65 as against previous close of 3312.3

Titan is a stock trading at a spot price of 3307.25. The bid price stands at 3318.05 with a bid quantity of 375. The offer price is slightly higher at 3318.95 with an offer quantity of 375. The stock has an open interest of 5235000.

17 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Titan Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Titan share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3309.08.90.273351.552268.9294501.0
Rajesh Exports458.83.850.851028.4445.113546.53
Vaibhav Global439.915.33.6469.0268.67253.16
Ethos1689.1-11.65-0.681999.95846.03943.92
KDDL2107.00.750.042233.7907.552678.29
17 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3310.75, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3310.75. There has been a net change of 10.65, which indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The percent change is 0.32, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock price of Titan has experienced a small upward movement.

Click here for Titan News

17 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Titan Company stock is 3304.05, while the high price is 3327.4.

17 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Titan share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7779
Buy13131313
Hold8887
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 17 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.7 (+9.36%) & 36.95 (+7.26%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 17 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 29.4 (-25.76%) & 16.45 (-29.85%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Titan October futures opened at 3362.65 as against previous close of 3312.3

Titan is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 3318.15. The bid price is 3326.05 with a bid quantity of 375, while the offer price is 3327.9 with an offer quantity of 750. The stock has an open interest of 5,191,500.

17 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Titan Company stock today was 3304.05 and the high price was 3327.4.

17 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3317.5, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3317.5, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 17.4. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.53% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 17.4 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 17 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3340.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.75 (+9.65%) & 37.5 (+8.85%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 17 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 31.25 (-21.09%) & 18.2 (-22.39%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3314.1, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3314.1, with a percent change of 0.42 and a net change of 14. This suggests that the stock has increased in value by 0.42% and has gained 14 points.

Click here for Titan Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Titan Company stock was 3304.05 and the high price was 3327.4.

17 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Titan October futures opened at 3362.65 as against previous close of 3312.3

Titan, a leading Indian consumer goods company, is currently trading at a spot price of 3316.95. The bid price is slightly lower at 3321.55, while the offer price is 3323.0. The offer quantity and bid quantity stand at 375 each. The stock has an open interest of 5,197,500, indicating the number of contracts outstanding.

17 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Titan Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3300.1, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹3284

The current stock price of Titan is 3300.1 with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 16.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 08:18 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3284 on last trading day

On the last day, the total volume of Titan BSE shares traded was 34,294 shares. The closing price for the day was 3,284.

