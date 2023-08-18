comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

18 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Titan stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 3072.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3053 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TitanPremium
Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3016, the close price was 3009.35, the highest price during the day was 3078.8, and the lowest price was 3012.1. The market capitalization of Titan was 273,443.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 3211.1 and a 52-week low of 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 23,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:40:53 AM IST

Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.92%
3 Months6.41%
6 Months21.78%
YTD18.26%
1 Year23.25%
18 Aug 2023, 09:40:19 AM IST

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3053, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹3072.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3053, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -19.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a decrease of 0.63% and a decrease in value of 19.4 rupees.

18 Aug 2023, 09:34:41 AM IST

Titan Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:08:06 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3072.4, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹3009.35

The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is 3072.4 with a 2.1 percent change and a net change of 63.05.

18 Aug 2023, 08:24:55 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3009.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Titan was 23,988 shares. The closing price of the stock was 3,009.35.

