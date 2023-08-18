Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3016, the close price was ₹3009.35, the highest price during the day was ₹3078.8, and the lowest price was ₹3012.1. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹273,443.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3211.1 and a 52-week low of ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 23,988 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.