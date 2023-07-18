Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's stock takes a hit with negative trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:45 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 3034 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2988.5 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3068.05 and closed at 3055.4. The highest price reached during the day was 3076.9, while the lowest price was 3022. The market capitalization of Titan is 270026.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1, and the 52-week low is 2108.05. The BSE volume for Titan shares on that day was 17954.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹2988.5, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹3034

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 2988.5. There has been a decrease of 1.5% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -45.5.

18 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹2988.9, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹3034

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 2988.9, which represents a decrease of 1.49%. The net change in the stock price is -45.1. This means that the stock has decreased by 45.1 compared to its previous value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹2987.6, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹3034

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 2987.6. There has been a percent change of -1.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -46.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 46.4.

18 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2989.05, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹3034

The current price of Titan stock is 2989.05, representing a decrease of 1.48%. This translates to a net change of -44.95.

18 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹2984, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹3034

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 2984. There has been a decrease of 1.65% in its value, resulting in a net change of -50.

18 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹2994.95, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹3034

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 2994.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.29%, resulting in a net change of -39.05.

18 Jul 2023, 10:17 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹2992.6, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹3034

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 2992.6. There has been a percent change of -1.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -41.4, which means the stock has decreased by 41.4.

18 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2989.95, down -1.45% from yesterday's ₹3034

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 2989.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.45% or 44.05.

18 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹2986.75, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹3034

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 2986.75. There has been a percentage change of -1.56, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -47.25.

18 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹2990.2, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹3034

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 2990.2, which represents a decrease of 1.44%. The net change in price is -43.8, indicating a decline in the stock value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹2990.35, down -1.44% from yesterday's ₹3034

The current data of Titan stock shows that the price is 2990.35. There has been a percent change of -1.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -43.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 43.65.

18 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3034, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹3055.4

The current data for Titan stock shows that its price is 3034, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -21.4. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.7% and the value has dropped by 21.4 points.

18 Jul 2023, 08:17 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3055.4 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 17,954 shares. The closing price of the shares was 3,055.4.

