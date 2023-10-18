comScore
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan closed today at ₹3283.05, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹3309.6

Titan stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 3309.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3283.05 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's open price was 3311.05 and the close price was 3300.1. The stock reached a high of 3327.4 and a low of 3303.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan was 294,554.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3351.55 and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 11,662 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:33:05 PM IST

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan closed today at ₹3283.05, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹3309.6

Today, the closing price of Titan stock was 3283.05, representing a decrease of 0.8% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -26.55. Yesterday, the closing price was 3309.6.

18 Oct 2023, 06:17:10 PM IST

Titan share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3283.05-26.55-0.83351.552268.9292191.45
Rajesh Exports448.4-8.55-1.871028.4445.113239.46
Vaibhav Global431.5-8.6-1.95469.0268.67114.66
Ethos1640.4-19.85-1.21999.95846.03830.21
KDDL2012.05-100.8-4.772233.7907.552557.6
18 Oct 2023, 05:32:52 PM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Titan Company stock for today is 3278.2, while the high price is 3323.15.

18 Oct 2023, 03:27:18 PM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3328.0 as against previous close of 3318.85

Titan is a stock trading at a spot price of 3283.4. The bid price is 3286.0 with a bid quantity of 375, while the offer price is 3287.5 with an offer quantity of 375. The stock has a high open interest of 5178000. Overall, Titan is showing strong trading activity and interest from buyers and sellers in the market.

18 Oct 2023, 03:17:05 PM IST

Titan Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Titan Company Ltd stock is 2269.60 and the 52-week high price is 3352.00.

18 Oct 2023, 03:12:23 PM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3284.5, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹3309.6

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3284.5 with a percent change of -0.76. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -25.1, indicating a decrease of 25.1 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 02:48:33 PM IST

Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 18 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.3 (-45.45%) & 33.35 (-37.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 18 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 44.8 (+35.76%) & 10.85 (+24.71%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 02:34:54 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 02:27:37 PM IST

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3309.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3309.6. There has been a 0.29 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.5.

18 Oct 2023, 02:18:29 PM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3328.0 as against previous close of 3318.85

Titan, a leading Indian consumer goods company, currently has a spot price of INR 3308.45. The bid price stands at INR 3294.4, with an offer price of INR 3295.8. The bid and offer quantities are both 375. The open interest for Titan stands at 5,170,125.

18 Oct 2023, 02:12:44 PM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Titan Company stock is 3303.65 and the high price is 3327.4.

18 Oct 2023, 02:03:19 PM IST

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3309.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3309.6, with a percent change of 0.29. This means that the stock has increased by 0.29% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 9.5, indicating that the stock has increased by 9.5 points.

18 Oct 2023, 01:32:25 PM IST

Titan share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days3283.19
10 Days3257.28
20 Days3255.92
50 Days3146.67
100 Days3051.83
300 Days2780.67
18 Oct 2023, 01:20:05 PM IST

Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.0 (-41.35%) & 35.75 (-32.93%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 43.35 (+31.36%) & 10.5 (+20.69%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 01:20:00 PM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Titan Company stock is 3303.65 and the high price is 3327.4.

18 Oct 2023, 01:05:56 PM IST

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3309.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

The current data for Titan's stock shows that the price is 3309.6. There has been a 0.29% percent change, with a net change of 9.5.

18 Oct 2023, 01:05:45 PM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3328.0 as against previous close of 3318.85

Titan is a stock trading at a spot price of 3308.45. The bid price is 3288.6 and the offer price is 3290.0. There are 375 shares available for purchase at the offer price and 375 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for this stock is 5169750.

18 Oct 2023, 12:58:07 PM IST

Titan Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:39:50 PM IST

18 Oct 2023, 12:32:41 PM IST

Titan share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy7779
Buy13131313
Hold8887
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 12:27:29 PM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Titan Company stock is 3303.65, while the high price is 3327.4.

18 Oct 2023, 12:20:02 PM IST

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3309.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3309.6. There has been a 0.29% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.5.

18 Oct 2023, 12:07:15 PM IST

Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.7 (-37.24%) & 37.55 (-29.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 40.95 (+24.09%) & 9.8 (+12.64%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 11:47:24 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3309.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3309.6, with a net change of 9.5 and a percent change of 0.29. This means that the stock price has increased by 9.5 units, which represents a 0.29% increase from the previous trading day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:36:35 AM IST

Titan October futures opened at 3328.0 as against previous close of 3318.85

Titan is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 3308.45. The bid price stands at 3304.4 with a bid quantity of 375 shares, while the offer price is 3306.2 with an offer quantity of 375 shares. The open interest is recorded at 5207625.

18 Oct 2023, 11:36:02 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 11:21:16 AM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Titan Company stock today was 3303.65 and the high price was 3327.4.

18 Oct 2023, 11:10:19 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3309.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3309.6, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 9.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.29% and the net change in price is 9.5.

18 Oct 2023, 10:43:30 AM IST

Top active options for Titan

Top active call options for Titan at 18 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 15.5 (-9.09%) & 51.05 (-4.22%) respectively.

Top active put options for Titan at 18 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 28.65 (-13.18%) & 15.3 (-18.18%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 10:32:45 AM IST

18 Oct 2023, 10:24:13 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3309.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3309.6, with a percent change of 0.29 and a net change of 9.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 10:17:52 AM IST

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Titan Company stock was 3303.65 and the high price was 3327.4.

18 Oct 2023, 09:54:52 AM IST

Titan Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:42:24 AM IST

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3309.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

The current stock price of Titan is 3309.6. There has been a small percent change of 0.29, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.5, meaning the stock has gained 9.5 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive movement in its value.

18 Oct 2023, 09:41:31 AM IST

Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.2%
3 Months11.02%
6 Months28.35%
YTD27.37%
1 Year26.04%
18 Oct 2023, 09:00:52 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3309.6, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹3300.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3309.6. There has been a 0.29 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 9.5 points.

18 Oct 2023, 08:07:23 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3300.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Titan had a BSE volume of 11662 shares with a closing price of 3300.1.

