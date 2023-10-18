Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan closed today at 3283.05, down -0.8% from yesterday's 3309.6

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan closed today at ₹3283.05, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹3309.6 Today, the closing price of Titan stock was ₹3283.05, representing a decrease of 0.8% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -26.55. Yesterday, the closing price was ₹3309.6.

Titan share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Titan Company 3283.05 -26.55 -0.8 3351.55 2268.9 292191.45 Rajesh Exports 448.4 -8.55 -1.87 1028.4 445.1 13239.46 Vaibhav Global 431.5 -8.6 -1.95 469.0 268.6 7114.66 Ethos 1640.4 -19.85 -1.2 1999.95 846.0 3830.21 KDDL 2012.05 -100.8 -4.77 2233.7 907.55 2557.6 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Titan Company stock for today is ₹3278.2, while the high price is ₹3323.15.

Titan October futures opened at 3328.0 as against previous close of 3318.85 Titan is a stock trading at a spot price of 3283.4. The bid price is 3286.0 with a bid quantity of 375, while the offer price is 3287.5 with an offer quantity of 375. The stock has a high open interest of 5178000. Overall, Titan is showing strong trading activity and interest from buyers and sellers in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Titan Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Titan Company Ltd stock is 2269.60 and the 52-week high price is 3352.00.

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3284.5, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹3309.6 The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is ₹3284.5 with a percent change of -0.76. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -25.1, indicating a decrease of ₹25.1 in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Titan Top active call options for Titan at 18 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.3 (-45.45%) & ₹33.35 (-37.43%) respectively. Top active put options for Titan at 18 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹44.8 (+35.76%) & ₹10.85 (+24.71%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Titan Company stock is ₹3303.65 and the high price is ₹3327.4.

Titan share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 3283.19 10 Days 3257.28 20 Days 3255.92 50 Days 3146.67 100 Days 3051.83 300 Days 2780.67

Top active options for Titan Top active call options for Titan at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.0 (-41.35%) & ₹35.75 (-32.93%) respectively. Top active put options for Titan at 18 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹43.35 (+31.36%) & ₹10.5 (+20.69%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Titan share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 7 7 7 9 Buy 13 13 13 13 Hold 8 8 8 7 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Titan Top active call options for Titan at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.7 (-37.24%) & ₹37.55 (-29.55%) respectively. Top active put options for Titan at 18 Oct 12:07 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3200.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹40.95 (+24.09%) & ₹9.8 (+12.64%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

The current stock price of Titan is ₹3309.6, with a net change of 9.5 and a percent change of 0.29. This means that the stock price has increased by 9.5 units, which represents a 0.29% increase from the previous trading day.

Top active options for Titan Top active call options for Titan at 18 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹3400.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹15.5 (-9.09%) & ₹51.05 (-4.22%) respectively. Top active put options for Titan at 18 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹3300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹3260.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹28.65 (-13.18%) & ₹15.3 (-18.18%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Titan share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.2% 3 Months 11.02% 6 Months 28.35% YTD 27.37% 1 Year 26.04%

