Titan Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 3260.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3248.25 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's open price was 3255.05 and it closed at 3260.65. The stock reached a high of 3264.7 and a low of 3239.05. The market capitalization of Titan is 289094.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3299.7 and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 11341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3260.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 11,341 shares. The closing price for the shares was 3,260.65.

