Titan Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 3621.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3656.6 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Titan's stock opened at 3650, closed at 3621.7, with a high of 3690 and a low of 3625. The market capitalization stood at 324627.89 crore. The 52-week high was 3885 and the 52-week low was 2320. The BSE volume for the day was 23198 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3621.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Titan BSE had a volume of 23198 shares with a closing price of 3621.7.

