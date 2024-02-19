Titan Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Titan's stock opened at ₹3650, closed at ₹3621.7, with a high of ₹3690 and a low of ₹3625. The market capitalization stood at ₹324627.89 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3885 and the 52-week low was ₹2320. The BSE volume for the day was 23198 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
19 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3621.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Titan BSE had a volume of 23198 shares with a closing price of ₹3621.7.