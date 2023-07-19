Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹3031 and the close price was ₹3034. The stock reached a high of ₹3034.95 and a low of ₹2965.3. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹266,568.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low is ₹2190. The BSE volume for Titan was 55,157 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3009.55, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹2995.15 The current stock price of Titan is ₹3009.55. There has been a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.4, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount. Share Via

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3010.25, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹2995.15 The current stock price of Titan is ₹3010.25. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.1. Share Via

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3011.65, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹2995.15 The current stock price of Titan is ₹3011.65 with a net change of 16.5 and a percent change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by ₹16.5 or 0.55% compared to the previous trading day. Share Via

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3006.4, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹2995.15 As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3006.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Click here for Titan Profit Loss Share Via

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3006.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹2995.15 Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3006.15. There has been a 0.37 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11. Share Via

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3005.35, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2995.15 The current data for Titan stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹3005.35. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Share Via

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2995.15, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹3034 The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is ₹2995.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.28%, resulting in a net change of -38.85. Share Via

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3034 yesterday On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 55,157. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,034. Share Via