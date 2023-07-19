Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 2995.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3009.55 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's open price was 3031 and the close price was 3034. The stock reached a high of 3034.95 and a low of 2965.3. The market capitalization of Titan is 266,568.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 3211.1 and the 52-week low is 2190. The BSE volume for Titan was 55,157 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3009.55, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹2995.15

The current stock price of Titan is 3009.55. There has been a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.4, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

19 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3010.25, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹2995.15

The current stock price of Titan is 3010.25. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.1.

19 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3011.65, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹2995.15

The current stock price of Titan is 3011.65 with a net change of 16.5 and a percent change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 16.5 or 0.55% compared to the previous trading day.

19 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹3006.4, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹2995.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3006.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Titan Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Titan Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3006.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹2995.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3006.15. There has been a 0.37 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.

19 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹3005.35, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹2995.15

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price of the stock is 3005.35. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

19 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2995.15, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹3034

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 2995.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.28%, resulting in a net change of -38.85.

19 Jul 2023, 08:11 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3034 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 55,157. The closing price for the shares was 3,034.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.