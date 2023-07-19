Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Stocks Rise on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹3031 and the close price was ₹3034. The stock reached a high of ₹3034.95 and a low of ₹2965.3. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹266,568.35 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low is ₹2190. The BSE volume for Titan was 55,157 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Titan is ₹3009.55. There has been a percent change of 0.48, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.4, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.
The current stock price of Titan is ₹3010.25. There has been a 0.5% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 15.1.
The current stock price of Titan is ₹3011.65 with a net change of 16.5 and a percent change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by ₹16.5 or 0.55% compared to the previous trading day.
As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3006.4. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.38, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11.25, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
Click here for Titan Profit Loss
Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3006.15. There has been a 0.37 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.
The current data for Titan stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹3005.35. There has been a percent change of 0.34, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 10.2, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is ₹2995.15. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.28%, resulting in a net change of -38.85.
On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Titan on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 55,157. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,034.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!