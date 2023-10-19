Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Suffers Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.57 %. The stock closed at 3283.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3264.45 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3312.95 and closed at 3309.6. The stock reached a high of 3323.15 and a low of 3278.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan is 292,191.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3351.55 and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan's shares was 25,227.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Titan Company stock today was 3240.65, while the high price was 3280.

19 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Titan October futures opened at 3280.05 as against previous close of 3285.9

Titan is a stock trading at a spot price of 3263.7. The bid price for the stock is 3267.8, while the offer price is 3269.3. The offer quantity is 375, and the bid quantity is also 375. The stock has an open interest of 5026500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Titan Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3264.45, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹3283.05

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3264.45. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.6, meaning the stock price has dropped by 18.6.

19 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.07%
3 Months11.61%
6 Months27.77%
YTD26.38%
1 Year24.29%
19 Oct 2023, 09:23 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3243, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹3283.05

The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is 3243. There has been a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -40.05, implying a decrease of 40.05 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3309.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Titan BSE had a volume of 25,227 shares and closed at a price of 3,309.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.