Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Suffers Negative Trading Day

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3312.95 and closed at ₹3309.6. The stock reached a high of ₹3323.15 and a low of ₹3278.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹292,191.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3351.55 and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan's shares was 25,227.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Titan Company stock today was ₹3240.65, while the high price was ₹3280.
Titan is a stock trading at a spot price of 3263.7. The bid price for the stock is 3267.8, while the offer price is 3269.3. The offer quantity is 375, and the bid quantity is also 375. The stock has an open interest of 5026500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3264.45. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -18.6, meaning the stock price has dropped by ₹18.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.07%
|3 Months
|11.61%
|6 Months
|27.77%
|YTD
|26.38%
|1 Year
|24.29%
The current data for Titan stock shows that the price is ₹3243. There has been a percent change of -1.22, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -40.05, implying a decrease of ₹40.05 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Titan BSE had a volume of 25,227 shares and closed at a price of ₹3,309.6.
