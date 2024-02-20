Titan Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

Titan Share Price Today : The Titan stock opened at ₹3667.55, closed at ₹3656.6, with a high of ₹3709.65 and a low of ₹3646.6 on the last day. The market capitalization was ₹327886.06 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3885 and a low of ₹2320. The BSE volume was 34982 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.