Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Titan Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 3656.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3693.3 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : The Titan stock opened at 3667.55, closed at 3656.6, with a high of 3709.65 and a low of 3646.6 on the last day. The market capitalization was 327886.06 crore, with a 52-week high of 3885 and a low of 2320. The BSE volume was 34982 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3656.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Titan had a trading volume of 34982 shares with a closing price of 3656.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!