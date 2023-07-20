comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 2995.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2996 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TitanPremium
Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3003.2, the close price was 2995.15, the high was 3015, and the low was 2987. The market cap was recorded at 266,644.0 cr, with a 52-week high of 3211.1 and a 52-week low of 2190. The BSE volume was 11,717 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:00:53 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2996, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2995.15

The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is 2996, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.03% from its previous value and has gained 0.85 points. Overall, this indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price of Titan.

20 Jul 2023, 08:00:18 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2995.15 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Titan was 11,717 shares, with a closing price of 2,995.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout