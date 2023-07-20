Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3003.2, the close price was ₹2995.15, the high was ₹3015, and the low was ₹2987. The market cap was recorded at 266,644.0 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹3211.1 and a 52-week low of ₹2190. The BSE volume was 11,717 shares.
The current data of Titan stock shows that the stock price is ₹2996, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.03% from its previous value and has gained 0.85 points. Overall, this indicates a slight positive movement in the stock price of Titan.
