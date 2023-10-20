Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.2 %. The stock closed at 3284.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3277.75 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 3280 and closed at 3283.05. The stock's highest price for the day was 3300, while the lowest price was 3240.1. The market capitalization of Titan is 292,302.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3351.55, and the 52-week low is 2268.9. The trading volume on the BSE for Titan was 104,990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Titan share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Titan Company3277.8-6.5-0.23351.552268.9291724.2
Rajesh Exports449.10.950.211028.4443.2513260.12
Vaibhav Global444.06.751.54469.0268.67320.76
Ethos1702.766.454.061999.95846.03975.67
KDDL2004.9552.92.712233.7907.552548.57
20 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3277.75, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹3284.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3277.75. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.2. The net change in the stock price is -6.55.

20 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM IST Titan Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock's low price for the day was 3248, while the high price reached was 3291.15.

20 Oct 2023, 09:59 AM IST Titan Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹3274.05, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹3284.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3274.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.31%, resulting in a net change of -10.25.

20 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.01%
3 Months13.13%
6 Months27.35%
YTD26.45%
1 Year24.2%
20 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3278.5, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹3284.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is 3278.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.18% with a net change of -5.8. This indicates a slight decline in the value of Titan stock.

20 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3283.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares traded was 104,990 shares, and the closing price was 3,283.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.