Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3280 and closed at ₹3283.05. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹3300, while the lowest price was ₹3240.1. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹292,302.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3351.55, and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The trading volume on the BSE for Titan was 104,990 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Titan Company
|3277.8
|-6.5
|-0.2
|3351.55
|2268.9
|291724.2
|Rajesh Exports
|449.1
|0.95
|0.21
|1028.4
|443.25
|13260.12
|Vaibhav Global
|444.0
|6.75
|1.54
|469.0
|268.6
|7320.76
|Ethos
|1702.7
|66.45
|4.06
|1999.95
|846.0
|3975.67
|KDDL
|2004.95
|52.9
|2.71
|2233.7
|907.55
|2548.57
As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3277.75. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.2. The net change in the stock price is -6.55.
The stock's low price for the day was ₹3248, while the high price reached was ₹3291.15.
The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is ₹3274.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.31%, resulting in a net change of -10.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.01%
|3 Months
|13.13%
|6 Months
|27.35%
|YTD
|26.45%
|1 Year
|24.2%
The current data shows that the stock price of Titan is ₹3278.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.18% with a net change of -5.8. This indicates a slight decline in the value of Titan stock.
On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares traded was 104,990 shares, and the closing price was ₹3,283.05.
