Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹3280 and closed at ₹3283.05. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹3300, while the lowest price was ₹3240.1. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹292,302.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3351.55, and the 52-week low is ₹2268.9. The trading volume on the BSE for Titan was 104,990 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.