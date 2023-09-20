Hello User
Titan Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Titan stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 2.73 %. The stock closed at 3250.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3339.2 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3250.5 and the close price was 3250.45. The stock's high for the day was 3351.55, while the low was 3245.45. The market capitalization of Titan was 297,188.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3299.7 and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan shares was 61,456.

20 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3250.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Titan had a volume of 61,456 shares and closed at a price of 3,250.45.

