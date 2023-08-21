Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open and close price for Titan stock was ₹3072.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3079, while the lowest price was ₹3036. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹271,374.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹3211.1, and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The total BSE volume for Titan was 31,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.