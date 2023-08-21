Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading
Titan stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 3072.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3049.15 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open and close price for Titan stock was ₹3072.4. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3079, while the lowest price was ₹3036. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹271,374.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹3211.1, and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The total BSE volume for Titan was 31,746 shares.
21 Aug 2023, 09:06:31 AM IST
Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3049.15, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹3072.4
The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is ₹3049.15. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23.25, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹23.25.
21 Aug 2023, 08:14:36 AM IST
Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3072.4 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Titan BSE had a volume of 31,746 shares with a closing price of ₹3,072.4.
