Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan's Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 3072.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3049.15 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, the open and close price for Titan stock was 3072.4. The highest price reached during the day was 3079, while the lowest price was 3036. The market capitalization of Titan is 271,374.35 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 3211.1, and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The total BSE volume for Titan was 31,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3049.15, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹3072.4

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 3049.15. There has been a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23.25, meaning that the stock has decreased by 23.25.

21 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3072.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Titan BSE had a volume of 31,746 shares with a closing price of 3,072.4.

