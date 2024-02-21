Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Titan opened at ₹3709.9 and closed at ₹3693.3. The high for the day was ₹3719.7, while the low was ₹3668.35. The market cap for Titan was ₹326,918.38 crore. The 52-week high for Titan was ₹3885, and the 52-week low was ₹2320. The BSE volume for Titan was 12,939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.