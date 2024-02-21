Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -0.3 %. The stock closed at 3693.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3682.4 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan Stock Price Today

Titan Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Titan opened at 3709.9 and closed at 3693.3. The high for the day was 3719.7, while the low was 3668.35. The market cap for Titan was 326,918.38 crore. The 52-week high for Titan was 3885, and the 52-week low was 2320. The BSE volume for Titan was 12,939 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3682.4, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹3693.3

The current data for Titan stock shows a price of 3682.4 with a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -10.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price by 10.9 points, representing a 0.3% decline. Overall, Titan stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

21 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3693.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Titan BSE had a volume of 12939 shares and the closing price was 3693.3.

