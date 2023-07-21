Titan Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM ISTLivemint
Titan stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 2988.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2993.05 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹2986 and closed at ₹2988.35. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹3004.25, while the lowest price was ₹2986. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹266,381.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3211.1, and the 52-week low was ₹2190. The BSE volume for Titan shares was 4724.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:03:14 AM IST
Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2988.35 yesterday
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Titan was 4724 shares. The closing price for the shares was ₹2988.35.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!