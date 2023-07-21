Titan Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM ISTLivemint
Titan stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 2988.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2988 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Titan's stock opened at ₹2986 and closed at ₹2988.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹3004.25, while the lowest price was ₹2980.7. The market capitalization of Titan is ₹265,932.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹3211.1 and the 52-week low is ₹2190. The BSE volume for Titan shares on that day was 5987.
21 Jul 2023, 10:32:06 AM IST
