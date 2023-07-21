comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plunges in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plunges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 2988.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2988 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TitanPremium
Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 2986 and closed at 2988.35. The highest price for the day was 3004.25, while the lowest price was 2980.7. The market capitalization of Titan is 266,056.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1, and the 52-week low is 2190. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 6023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:36:34 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹2988, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹2988.35

The current data of Titan stock shows that its price is 2988, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.01% and the overall change in value is -0.35.

Click here for Titan Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:19:18 AM IST

Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹2998.15, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2988.35

The current stock price of Titan is 2998.15, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 9.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the significance of this change.

21 Jul 2023, 11:06:34 AM IST

Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹2993.7, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹2988.35

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 2993.7 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 5.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18% and the net change in the price is 5.35.

21 Jul 2023, 10:45:58 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2990.45, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2988.35

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 2990.45. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.1.

21 Jul 2023, 10:36:07 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2988.35 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 6023. The closing price of the shares was 2988.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout