Titan Share Price Live blog for 21 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:02 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 2988.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2992.55 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 2986 and closed at 2988.35. The highest price recorded during the day was 3004.25, while the lowest price was 2986. The market capitalization of Titan is 266,354.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 3211.1 and 2190 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 4677.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2988.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 4723.

