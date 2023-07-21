Hello User
Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:36 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 2988.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2988 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, Titan's stock opened at 2986 and closed at 2988.35. The highest price for the day was 3004.25, while the lowest price was 2980.7. The market capitalization of Titan is 266,056.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 3211.1, and the 52-week low is 2190. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 6023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan trading at ₹2988, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹2988.35

The current data of Titan stock shows that its price is 2988, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.01% and the overall change in value is -0.35.

21 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Titan share price update :Titan trading at ₹2998.15, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹2988.35

The current stock price of Titan is 2998.15, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 9.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the significance of this change.

21 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST Titan share price NSE Live :Titan trading at ₹2993.7, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹2988.35

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 2993.7 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 5.35. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18% and the net change in the price is 5.35.

21 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹2990.45, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹2988.35

The current data for Titan stock shows that the stock price is 2990.45. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.1.

21 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹2988.35 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 6023. The closing price of the shares was 2988.35.

