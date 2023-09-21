Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plummets in Market Downturn

On the last day, the open price of Titan was ₹3323.2, and the close price was ₹3339.2. The high for the day was ₹3349, and the low was ₹3298.9. The market capitalization of Titan was ₹294,345.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3351.55, and the 52-week low was ₹2268.9. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 23,606.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.79%
|3 Months
|5.83%
|6 Months
|31.84%
|YTD
|27.3%
|1 Year
|23.2%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3307.25. There has been a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -31.95, implying a decrease of ₹31.95 in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares traded was 23,606. The closing price for these shares was ₹3,339.2.
