Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Stock Plummets in Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Titan stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 3339.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3307.25 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Titan

On the last day, the open price of Titan was 3323.2, and the close price was 3339.2. The high for the day was 3349, and the low was 3298.9. The market capitalization of Titan was 294,345.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3351.55, and the 52-week low was 2268.9. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 23,606.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Titan share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.79%
3 Months5.83%
6 Months31.84%
YTD27.3%
1 Year23.2%
21 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3307.25, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹3339.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3307.25. There has been a percent change of -0.96, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -31.95, implying a decrease of 31.95 in the stock price.

21 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3339.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Titan BSE shares traded was 23,606. The closing price for these shares was 3,339.2.

