Mon Aug 21 2023 15:46:35
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.65 1.63%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.85 0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.65 0.8%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 447.7 1.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.45 -0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Trading on an Upward Trend Today
LIVE UPDATES

Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Trading on an Upward Trend Today

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Titan stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 3049.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3078 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

TitanPremium
Titan

On the last day, Titan's open price was 3050, the close price was 3049.15, the high was 3081.2, and the low was 3049.95. The market cap was 273,942.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 3211.1 and a 52-week low of 2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 17,466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:03:57 AM IST

Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3078, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹3049.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is 3078. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 28.85, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.

22 Aug 2023, 08:21:13 AM IST

Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3049.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 17,466. The closing price for the shares was 3,049.15.

