Titan share price Today Live Updates : Titan Soars: Trading on an Upward Trend Today
1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM ISTLivemint
Titan stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.95 %. The stock closed at 3049.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3078 per share. Investors should monitor Titan stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Titan's open price was ₹3050, the close price was ₹3049.15, the high was ₹3081.2, and the low was ₹3049.95. The market cap was ₹273,942.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3211.1 and a 52-week low of ₹2268.9. The BSE volume for Titan was 17,466 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2023, 09:03:57 AM IST
Titan share price Today :Titan trading at ₹3078, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹3049.15
As of the current data, the stock price of Titan is ₹3078. There has been a percent change of 0.95, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 28.85, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.
22 Aug 2023, 08:21:13 AM IST
Titan share price Live :Titan closed at ₹3049.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, the volume of Titan BSE shares was 17,466. The closing price for the shares was ₹3,049.15.
